Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Increases By 2,150.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

