Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Drops By 52.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of FDEU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

