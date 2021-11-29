Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 95.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,519. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

