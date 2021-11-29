Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 278.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.94. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,534. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

