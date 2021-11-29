Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Expands By 125.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HERA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,346. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 714,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

