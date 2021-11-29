Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 54.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 950,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

