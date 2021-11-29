Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Drops By 51.3%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 518,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IMXI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,293. The company has a market cap of $572.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

