Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Grows By 212.4%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 212.4% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,906. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.