Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Increases By 370.0%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,867. KL Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in KL Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in KL Acquisition by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,866 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in KL Acquisition by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.