Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Drops By 50.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$84.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.