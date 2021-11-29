Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Drops By 50.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$84.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.