Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 88.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 2,713,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LLKKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Shares of LLKKF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 760,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,089. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.