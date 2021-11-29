Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 95.0%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 678,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEJU traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,800. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

