Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 517.1%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 517.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $7.27 on Monday, hitting $141.73. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

