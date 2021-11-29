Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Decreases By 75.0%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS MPZZF remained flat at $$2.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.40.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

