Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 92.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NURO stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.86. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

