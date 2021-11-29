Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Rises By 278.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,102. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.