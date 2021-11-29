Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Rises By 278.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,102. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Oculus VisionTech
