Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Drops By 54.4%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the October 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 470,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,396. Panasonic has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Panasonic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.