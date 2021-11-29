Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. PCCW has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

