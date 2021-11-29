Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. PCCW has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
PCCW Company Profile
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.