Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Expands By 359.6%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 359.6% from the October 31st total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PTPI opened at $2.09 on Monday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95.

In other news, Director John D. Shulman purchased 1,661,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

