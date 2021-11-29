Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Grows By 316.7%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSPSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSPSF stock remained flat at $$128.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.