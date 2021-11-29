Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Drops By 59.9%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

