Short Interest in Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Expands By 4,100.0%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TFRFF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Tefron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80.
About Tefron
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.