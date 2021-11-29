Short Interest in Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Expands By 4,100.0%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TFRFF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Tefron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Tefron alerts:

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.