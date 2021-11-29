Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Decreases By 79.4%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

HYB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,418. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

