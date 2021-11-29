Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Expands By 207.1%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:NTG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.23. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,243. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.