Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Expands By 936.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 936.3% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $23.89 on Monday. Traton has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

