Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Increases By 468.9%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 468.9% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TMPM opened at $9.78 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

