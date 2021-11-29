Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Increases By 861.5%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 861.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCA. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.