SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Trading Up 5.4%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $136.00. Approximately 311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Separately, Danske upgraded SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

