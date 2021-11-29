Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

