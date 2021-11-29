SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SMC in a report released on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get SMC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.86. SMC has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.