SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $25.15 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

