Snowball (SNOB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $431,205.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $431,205.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.00 or 0.07608965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,906.72 or 0.99888879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,255,823 coins and its circulating supply is 7,583,125 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

