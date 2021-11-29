SnowGem Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.