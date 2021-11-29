SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in November

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SFTBF opened at $54.80 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

