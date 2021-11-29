Solanium (SLIM) Trading Up 35.5% This Week

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.03 or 0.07688642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.00 or 1.00182129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

