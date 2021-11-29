South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Gap Down to $24.28

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.28, but opened at $23.70. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 1,764 shares changing hands.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 142.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

