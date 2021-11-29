Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSBK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $19.92. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

