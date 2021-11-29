Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,805 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 231.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

