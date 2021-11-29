Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

