SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

