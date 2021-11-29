SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.