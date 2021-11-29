Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading 4.8% Higher

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8616 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.