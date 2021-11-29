Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Down 63.2% in November

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SV. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,861,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,289,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 400,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 303,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 336,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

SV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

