Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprott stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

