Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

PHYS opened at $14.07 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

