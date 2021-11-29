Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00.

10x Genomics stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,964. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.