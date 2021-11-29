SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 361.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220.60 ($2.88). The company had a trading volume of 4,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.58. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 213.70 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.