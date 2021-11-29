Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.