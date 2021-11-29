Stableford Capital II LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.23. 10,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

