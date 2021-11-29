Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.32. 31,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

